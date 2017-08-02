Heat wave: Stay safe on the water, protect your skin, and save your children

Photo: KING

From proper skin protection to hydration to boat injuries, University of Washington Medicine is offering tips to make sure you stay safe and cool.



Anne Newcombe, clinical director of emergency services at Harborview Medical Center, said health officials see heat-related incidents in all people, from elderly to child.



Elderly people should hydrate more to help their bodies adjust to the heat, she said. A common incident for children is falling out of upstairs windows as many places in Western Washington lack air conditioning.



While the window incidents happen throughout the year, Newcombe said they peak during the summer.



Newcombe said to take plenty of fluids, have rest breaks in the shade, wear hats or sunglasses, and have skin protection to avoid sunburns.



"You really need to be aware of your own limitations," she said.



Thirst and nausea are two common signs of heat-related illness. If you stop sweating in the heat, that's a real problem, she said.



It may seem nice to jump in a river or lake to go swimming and cool off, but Newcombe reminded swimmers to use lifejackets, know the currents, stay away from rivers, or swim with friends to ensure safety.



This weekend calls for additional water safety measures with Seafair in town. Newcombe said to take extra measures if you're heading out on a boat.



"Alcohol, heat, and boats don't mix," she said.

