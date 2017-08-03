Heat wave: Can the power grid handle it?

Photo: KING

The heat wave has some people wondering if the power grid can take the added pressure.



Puget Sound Energy crews were setting new poles near Kenmore on Thursday. They said they're continuously evaluating the load on the system.



Heat, though, isn't the only problem putting added stress on the grid: residential growth is, too.



"In addition to changes in how customers are using electricity ... as we all well know growth in the area is increasing demand on the electric system," said Dan Koch, director of electric operations at PSE. "And we have projects specifically designed to address that growth."



One thing you can do to help is increase the temperature on your thermostat a couple of degrees, as officials said increased air conditioning use is definitely making an impact.

