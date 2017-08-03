Heat, smoke cause burn bans across state

Diamond Head Creek Fire (Inciweb) (Photo: Inciweb, KING)

Wildfire smoke from British Columbia combined with the historic heat wave hitting Western Washington have counties across the state issuing burn bans.

Here's a list of what's allowed:



King County: Stage 1 air quality burn ban. No charcoal barbeques, fire pits, chimeneas, fire bowls, or similar free-standing devices, campfires or bonfires, fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves, or uncertified inserts, agricultural fires (as described in the agricultural burn permit). Native American ceremonial fire permits outside of tribal lands are not granted from the local fire district during air quality burn bans.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during a Stage 1 burn ban.



Snohomish County: Stage 1 air quality burn ban. No charcoal barbeques, fire pits, chimeneas, fire bowls, or similar free-standing devices, campfires or bonfires, fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves, or uncertified inserts, agricultural fires (as described in the agricultural burn permit). Native American ceremonial fire permits outside of tribal lands are not granted from the local fire district during air quality burn bans.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during a Stage 1 burn ban.



Pierce County: Stage 1 air quality burn ban. No charcoal barbeques, fire pits, chimeneas, fire bowls, or similar free-standing devices, campfires or bonfires, fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves, or uncertified inserts, agricultural fires (as described in the agricultural burn permit). Native American ceremonial fire permits outside of tribal lands are not granted from the local fire district during air quality burn bans.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during a Stage 1 burn ban.



Kitsap County: Stage 1 air quality burn ban. No charcoal barbeques, fire pits, chimeneas, fire bowls, or similar free-standing devices, campfires or bonfires, fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves, or uncertified inserts, agricultural fires (as described in the agricultural burn permit). Native American ceremonial fire permits outside of tribal lands are not granted from the local fire district during air quality burn bans.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during a Stage 1 burn ban.



Whatcom County: Stage 2 burn ban for unincorporated Whatcom County. All open burning is restricted until further notice. Includes all outdoor burning, yard debris, land-clearing fires, and recreational fires.



Skagit County: Full burn ban in effect for all of the county. Includes all recreational, residential and land in unincorporated Skagit County.



Thurston County: Burn ban for outdoor recreational burning with the exception of recreational fires in approved concrete, stone or metal pits (commonly found at campgrounds). In effect until Sept. 4.



Lewis County: All outdoor burning is restricted except for recreational campfires in designated campgrounds or on private lands if built in specific restrictions.



Chelan County: Fire safety burn ban through Sept. 30. No outdoor disposal burning or recreational campfires.



Douglas County: Fire safety burn ban through Sept. 30. No outdoor disposal burning or recreational campfires.



Kittitas County: Fire safety burn ban in all unincorporated areas through Sept. 30. No outdoor disposal burning or recreational campfires.

Check the air quality around Western Washington.

