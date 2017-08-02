Heat and health: Signs you're in trouble and how to avoid it

File photo. (Photo: KING)

Temperatures in the Puget Sound region could hit triple digits on Thursday, so we asked Red Cross spokeswoman Betsy Robertson for tips on how to stay safe in the heat, and the signs that you might be in trouble.

KING 5: I've heard heat kills more Americans, every year than any other weather event. Is that true?

Red Cross: "Over a 30-year average, heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events nationwide."

KING 5: What symptoms should I look for to know if I, or a loved one, is starting to be adversely affected by the heat?

Red Cross: "There are several heat related injuries, in increasing severity, which we should all be aware of and be prepared to respond to as the temperature rises:"

• Heat cramps are muscular pains and spasms that usually occur in the legs or abdomen. Heat cramps are often an early sign that the body is having trouble with the heat.

• Heat exhaustion is a more severe condition than heat cramps. Heat exhaustion often affects athletes, firefighters, construction workers and factory workers. It also affects those wearing heavy clothing in a hot, humid environment.

• Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition that usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion. Heat stroke develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning.

In addition to heat cramps, symptoms can include cool, moist, pale, ashen or flushed skin; headache; nausea; dizziness; weakness; and exhaustion.

KING 5: What do I do if I start to experience symptoms?

Red Cross: "In all cases, the first step is to try and move to a cool location with air circulation. Hydrate with water or preferably an electrolyte drink and remove excess clothing. If symptoms continue, call 911."

KING 5: If I must l work outside or would like to exercise in the heat- what should I keep in mind?

Red Cross:

• Discuss heat safety precautions with colleagues and have a plan to take frequent breaks.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

• Eat small meals and eat more often.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun's rays.

• Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

• Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

KING 5: It's tempting to cool off in water, but if I don't have access to a swimming pool, what do I need to know before jumping into the ocean, a lake or a river?

Red Cross: "Swimming in lakes, rivers, and streams can be safe at designated swimming areas that are protected by lifeguards. Swimming in a natural body of water is different from swimming in a pool. More skills and energy are required for natural water environments because of cold water and air temperatures, currents, waves and other conditions—and these conditions can change due to weather."

The Red Cross offers a handy flyer on water safety and rescue.

