Sick and Forgotten at Hanford

Sick Hanford workers are struggling to get the medical help they need after doing dangerous work at the site.
A KING 5 investigation finds a pattern of systemic denial of worker compensation claims after people get sick. The U.S. Department of Energy and its contractor that manages the worker compensation program seemingly do everything in their power to prevent claims from being accepted - leaving workers exasperated, broke, and unable to get the help they need.
