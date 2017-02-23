Resources for sick Hanford workers

An alarming number of workers at Hanford have gotten sick from toxic chemicals that are leaking out of the holding tanks.

If you or someone you know has gotten sick after working at Hanford, there are a number of groups and organizations that offer support and help you get the care you need.

Hanford Challenge

Heart of America Northwest

Office of the Ombudsman for Injured Workers of Self-Insured Businesses

U.S. Department of Labor program for sick nuclear workers

U.S. Department of Labor Hanford Resource Center

Atomic Resource Coalition

Department of Energy free medical screening program

Cold War Patriots

Labor and Industries Appeals

Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals

Beryllium Awareness Group

Mesothelioma Asbestos Awareness Center

Atomic Resource Coalition

Copyright 2017 KING