Radioactive contamination found of clothes of Hanford worker

RICHLAND, Wash. - A worker at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation got radioactive contamination on his clothing during an incident at an underground waste storage tank.



Contractor Washington River Protection Solutions says the worker was pulling a robotic device out of the space between the double walls of Tank AZ-101 on Thursday evening.

"We are of course concerned it might be a leak," a Washington state Department of Ecology spokesperson said.

The worker's clothing was contaminated in three spots, on their shoes, shirt, and knee area. The worker was not wearing a white suit.

Monitors detected radiation at three times the expected level and the workers left the area.

Here is photo of ultrasonic testing crawler used to check safety space of Hanford double shell tanks. Crawler like this came up contaminated pic.twitter.com/lXzGJq2gHL — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) May 19, 2017

The contractor says contamination was found on one worker's protective clothing, which was removed. Monitors showed no further contamination on that worker, and all members of the crew were cleared for normal duty.



Hanford is located near Richland and for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. Many of the wastes produced by that work are stored in 177 underground tanks.

Hanford's AZ double shell tanks were built in 1976 with a life expectancy of 20 years.

This 2013 @ENERGY graph shows expected life of AZ tanks holding hot, liquid nuclear waste. Now 21 years past expected use. @SecretaryPerry pic.twitter.com/aQSqYywIyh — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) May 19, 2017

