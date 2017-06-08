KING
Hanford workers take cover after alarm in demolition area

Bryce Newberry , KING 8:29 AM. PDT June 08, 2017

Hanford employees in the Plutonium Finishing Plant took cover Thursday morning after two air monitors went off, according to tweets from officials at the nuclear site. 
 
No injuries have been reported.  
 
Hanford reports the air monitor is located in a demolition area. That's where crews were working to demolish part of the plant.  


Officials said in a tweet that air monitors are used as a tool to ensure employee protection.  
 
