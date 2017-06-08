Hanford workers take cover after alarm in demolition area

File photo of Plutonium uranium extraction (PUREX) plant at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation

Hanford employees in the Plutonium Finishing Plant took cover Thursday morning after two air monitors went off, according to tweets from officials at the nuclear site.



No injuries have been reported.



Hanford reports the air monitor is located in a demolition area. That's where crews were working to demolish part of the plant.

Take cover underway at Hanford plutonium finishing plant after air monitor alarms sounded- contamination found in several areas — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) June 8, 2017



Officials said in a tweet that air monitors are used as a tool to ensure employee protection.



Employees in the Plutonium Finishing Plant are taking cover inside the facility as a precaution after two air monitors alarmed. — Hanford Site (@HanfordSite) June 8, 2017

The air monitor went off in a demolition area as crews were demolishing part of the Plutonium Finishing Plant. — Hanford Site (@HanfordSite) June 8, 2017

Contamination is expected in the demolition area, and the air monitors are one of the tools used to ensure employees are protected. — Hanford Site (@HanfordSite) June 8, 2017

After the air monitor went off at PFP, crews stopped demolition and applied a fixative (adhesive paint) to the area. No injuries reported. — Hanford Site (@HanfordSite) June 8, 2017

