Bill that aims to help Hanford workers dies in Senate

Experts convened over the decades by government agencies have recommended that workers at the Hanford tank farms wear protective gear with supplied air tanks. (Photo: KING)

State lawmakers killed a bill that would have helped sick Hanford workers get the care they need.

The House passed the bill by a wide margin. However, the Republican-led Senate Labor, Commerce, and Sports Committee chose to not vote on the measure, which means the bill has died.

“Important issue but one that requires additional discussion and fact finding with federal government and elected (sic),” Committee Chair Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, wrote in an email.

The bill would have given Hanford workers with certain illnesses the benefit of the doubt that they got sick from working at the toxic nuclear site when filing worker compensation claims.

A KING 5 investigation found Hanford workers have unfairly been denied worker compensation claims for years.

