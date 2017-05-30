Habitat for Humanity begins work on affordable housing in Sammamish

(Photo: Getty Images / Robie Price)

Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity started work this week on a project on the eastside to help provide affordable housing to residents. The project originally broke ground in 2015 and volunteers are now beginning to build the homes.



According to The Seattle Times, the project will create 10 homes in Sammamish, one of the wealthiest cities in Western Washington. The homes, though small, will cost a fraction of the median home price in the city. The Habitat homes will cost between $225,000 and $300,000 instead of the average price of $880,000.



The homes are being built on land donated by the city as part of efforts to increase affordable housing options in the Seattle area. Seattle mayor Ed Murray's Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda seeks to create 20,000 affordable housing units in the next decade.

