Growing fire near Vantage closes highway

Brian Price, KING 3:20 AM. PDT August 14, 2017

A growing wildfire that started Sunday evening closed a portion of I-90 near Vantage.

Washington State Patrol closed eastbound I-90 at Ryegrass and westbound at Vantage. 

At last check, the fire spread to 1500 acres. WSP is directing traffic through old Vantage Highway until I-90 can be reopened.

