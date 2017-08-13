Growing fire near Vantage closes highway

A growing wildfire that started Sunday evening closed a portion of I-90 near Vantage.
Washington State Patrol closed eastbound I-90 at Ryegrass and westbound at Vantage.
At last check, the fire spread to 1500 acres. WSP is directing traffic through old Vantage Highway until I-90 can be reopened.
Between the I-90 freeway at Vantage everything is on fire! 🔥@KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/MeIKoz0b2c— Taylor Stanley (@TayliciousReads) August 14, 2017
