Groups try to stop logging of popular trails

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search for Seattle-based crew and boat in AK
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
Lynnwood's Lake Serene drain blocked, water levels rising
-
Driver flees on foot at fatal hit-run crash in Kent
-
Stopping migraines before they start
-
War strands 12 Yemeni students in Washington
-
eBay scam costs teen college savings
-
Landslide shuts down key north south highway
-
Emergency at West Point Treatment Plant dumping sewage into Puget Sound
-
DAPL protesters block NB I-5 in Bellingham
More Stories
-
Trump travel ban case to proceed in lower court, judge rulesFeb 13, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Prisoners in Their Own Land: Minidoka Internment CampFeb 13, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
-
Search continues for Seattle-based fishing boat in AlaskaFeb 13, 2017, 3:14 p.m.