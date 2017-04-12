Group says new $600M bid could save KeyArena building

An artist's rendition of a proposed redevelopment of KeyArena in Seattle, released April 12, 2017. (Credit: KING) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

Oak View Group Chair Tim Leiweke is pitching a privately financed nearly $600 million project at KeyArena.

Leiweke said Wednesday that the project is financially backed by Madison Square Garden and Knicks/Rangers owner James Dolan, in additional to Goldman Sachs. He also has agreed to a partnership with Delaware North, for concessions, owned by Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs.

MORE: Leiweke's #KeyArena bid a blockbuster, backed by Goldman Sachs and Madison Square Garden: pic.twitter.com/kAXd6orMRl — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) April 12, 2017

The project does not touch the existing roof, columns or walls of KeyArena. Instead, he says the group would excavate down 15 feet to create new space for concourses and a full length ice rink. The group would also build an 800 stall garage and eight new loading docks on the south side of the building. KeyArena currently has one loading dock.

MORE: Leiweke's bid drops Bowl 15 feet, saves existing roof, columns, 62 era windows, widens below grade capacity: pic.twitter.com/K2Y9etdH8Z — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) April 12, 2017

The bid was turned into the City of Seattle on Wednesday and, along with another from AEG, will be heavily reviewed in coming weeks.

