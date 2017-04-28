Group provides housing to break poverty cycle

File photo of homeless camp in Seattle.

STANWOOD - The housing market in Puget Sound is difficult enough without facing more complications like poverty.

In Snohomish County, people with a household income of $44,000 or less can now get access to help at places like Housing Hope, a group that helps people break the cycle of homelessness and poverty.

Housing Hope started out 30 years ago as a way to help homeless families, but it has since grown into a full-service organization helping with child development and employment.

"The vast majority of these people are coming out of homelessness, so there's no earned income at all," said Fred Safstrom, CEO of Housing Hope. "By the time they leave, 80 percent of those households have earned income."

Larren Satterfield became homeless because of an addiction to heroin. She and her husband even lost custody of their daughter while they were struggling with addiction. The two are now clean and are in the process of getting back their daughter.

"If it wasn't for Housing Hope I would still be homeless," said Satterfield. "I would be either dead or in a lot of turmoil due to the fact that I lost my daughter forever."

Housing Hope not only provides housing units to people, but it also has a sweat equity program that allows people to build their homes. Most people put in about 30 hours a week for a year in make that dream happen.

© 2017 KING-TV