TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Demolition unearths historic Seattle Center
-
Man gets red light ticket from 1,000 miles away
-
Woman in south Everett assaulted and robbed
-
Demolition unearths gargoyles, historic Seattle Center building
-
Seattle lawsuit against Trump administration
-
Rare tornado in Monroe
-
'Dreamer's' post on paying taxes goes viral
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
More Stories
-
Sound Transit Three sales tax kicks in April 1Mar 31, 2017, 1:58 a.m.
-
Groundwater flooding lasts for weeks in Pierce CountyMar 30, 2017, 10:44 p.m.
-
Tornado tipped over RVs in Monroe, confirms Weather ServiceMar 30, 2017, 11:55 a.m.