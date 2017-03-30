Groundwater flooding lasts for weeks in Pierce County

Flooding has plagued a Fredrickson neighborhood for weeks. (Photo: KING)

On Unity Long's block, rain boots are a part of the new routine.

Neighbors are wading through water just to get to their houses as flooding has plagued a Fredrickson neighborhood for weeks. In some areas, the groundwater flooding is several feet deep.

"Nobody can get through here, so we have no mail, no garbage, no nothing. And pretty soon we won't have any septic. Pretty soon septic won’t be able to work at all," said Long.

It's the water that won’t go away. Tracie Parker says it arrived about 18 days ago. Thursday afternoon, she said the driveway was under a foot of water. Her husband, Joe, worries about what's floating in front of their home.

"You've got pollutants that are going to start building up in here. We've already seen syringes, drug syringes, floating down here," said Joe Parker.

Flooding concerns fueled a night time meeting where Pierce County leaders were present.

"This is basically a middle class to low income community, and we are forking a lot of money out to help, what we feel, you guys should have taken care of a long time ago," said Charly Trevino.

Some neighbors said the county has allowed for too much development.

"They didn't figure what 20 years of builds and community growth could do to the area, and so now we are all kind of paying the price," said Lisa Hansen.

We spent afternoon hearing from neighbors who say the flooding is unhealthy & dangerous. They brought concerns to county leaders tonight pic.twitter.com/WVdQim78Dh — Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) March 31, 2017

However, Pierce County says development isn’t the problem.

"Believe it or not, the amount of development in this area really doesn't affect that," said Harold Smelt, surface water manager for Pierce County. "All I can say is this is an incredibly complex problem. And all of the solutions will be expensive."

The county says the neighborhood is in an area that used to be a glacial river and recent rains played a big role in the groundwater flooding.

The county will be sending someone out to meet with a few neighbors on Friday to talk about possibly short term solutions.

For now, neighbors are stuck in the middle of the mess, worried the water will only get worse.

© 2017 KING-TV