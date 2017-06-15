Groundbreaking held for permanent flag retirement pit in Lake Forest Park

A permanent flag retirement pit will be installed at Acadia Memorial Park in Lake Forest Park. (Photo: KING)

Soon there will be a permanent flag retirement pit at Acadia Memorial Park in Lake Forest Park.

A dedication ceremony and groundbreaking for the pit was held Wednesday night.

Deborah Halver-Hansen said there are no operating flag retirement pits in Seattle, so one is needed.

"We're all veterans. And we would rather have our symbol of our freedom, our American flag, retired properly with dignity and legally rather than just deposited. This nothing worse than seeing something that you love thrown in the garbage," said Halver-Hansen.

The flag retirement pit will be used by the American Legion, VFW and the Boys and Girls Scouts.

© 2017 KING-TV