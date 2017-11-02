'Grinch' goes on 5-minute, mail-grabbing frenzy at apartment complex

A thief struck a Seattle apartment, taking mail from 35 tenants.

It's the time of year when you start to hear about package-stealing 'porch pirates.' At a Seattle apartment complex, they say one of those 'Holiday Grinches' is striking early.

Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m., a man with a festive Santa bag in one hand and a screwdriver in the other, forced his way through the front door of Maple Leaf Apartments. It is located in the 3500 block of 14th Avenue South in Seattle.

David Cho, the property manager, shared surveillance video of the incident in hopes that someone will recognize the man.

"He didn't really care," said Cho. "Typically if somebody sees a camera they will run away or stop."

But the man in the video was persistent. At one point, he glances at the camera, then back at his target, the mail room. He spent about five minutes cracking open 35 mailboxes.

Eva Lopez had her mail stolen.

"I'm worried about important papers like credit card bills and account numbers and all kinds of stuff. It is really scary," said Lopez.

"These tenants are, I'd say, a lot of blue-collar workers. So paycheck to paycheck is very important to them," said Cho. "I see this as a little coward way of stealing stuff."

Anyone with information about the mail theft is asked to contact Seattle police.

