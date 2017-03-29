Grieving mom wants daughter's stolen dress back

Christina Williams wears a traditional hand-made Apache dress during a Sunrise Dance. Photo: Courtesy of Tina Henry.

A Snohomish mother is asking the community to help her find a family heirloom that disappeared after her daughter was killed.

Tina Henry's daughter, Christina Williams, was killed in Arizona in 2012. A year earlier, at 13, Williams wore a traditional hand-made Apache dress during a Sunrise Dance. It's a coming of age ritual for young women in the Apache culture, similar to a Quinceanera or Bat Mitzvah.

"It breaks my heart every time I think about that dress being out there," Henry said. "That dress means everything to me....It's a symbol of my mom and my daughters."

So, for now, Henry continues to pray in her native Apache language. She prays someone out there will return that dress, and along with it, part of her spirit.

"I just cannot find myself at peace with anything until I find it," Henry said. "It breaks my heart, because my daughter didn't get to experience life."

If you know anything about the whereabouts of the dress contact Henry via Facebook.

