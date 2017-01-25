Greenwood business owners petition PSE to reimburse for blast

At least two businesses were destroyed and more were damaged in a natural gas explosion in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood on March 9, 2016. (Photo: KING)

Greenwood business owners announced Wednesday that they are petitioning Puget Sound Energy to reimburse them for the damage caused by a natural gas explosion last year.

Owners say they are frustrated by "red tape" from the utility company.

The owner of Cucina Americana got emotional when explaining what she's been through in the last year.

“When the gas explosion happened we didn't think this was gonna be the end for us, but we were closed for almost two weeks.”

The utility says it has resolved a number of claims but it’s still working with other businesses.

Investigators determined the blast was triggered by an abandoned natural gas line.

