Grandparents speak out over teen's death

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confusion over updated distracted driving law
-
Community mourns teens killed in fatal crash
-
WSDOT: STP 'forgot' about metal pipe
-
'Welcome to Tweakerville' sign in Everett
-
Triple fatal crash raises questions over trailer safety
-
Drowsy driver jack-knifes semi raw
-
Idaho woman witnesses man chased by a bear
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Seafair Torchlight Parade this weekend
-
Raw video of small plane crash in Enumclaw that injured three
More Stories
-
6 WSP cars repaired after troopers report carbon…Jul 28, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
10-digit dialing in Western Washington starts SaturdayJul. 6, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Grandparents cherish crash victim's last words to…Jul 28, 2017, 4:55 p.m.