Graham brush fire threatens neighborhood

An aerial view of a brush fire in Graham.

Fire crews have a handle on a 10-acre brush fire that forced residents in Graham to evacuate Friday evening.

Strong winds stoked the fire and threatened a neighborhood near the 6300 block of 255th Street Court, according to Pierce County Firefighters.

The fire came within feet of several homes.

A strike team is responding.

#DevelopingNow The strong winds have continued and the fire is estimated at 10 acres and threatening the neighborhood in #Graham. pic.twitter.com/hR7FNxiuBM — Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) October 6, 2017

Crews tweeted that 911 resources were stretched thin, and response times may be longer than normal.

