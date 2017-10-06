KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Warning
Close

Graham brush fire threatens neighborhood

SkyKING aerials of Graham brush fire

KING 5:46 PM. PDT October 06, 2017

Fire crews have a handle on a 10-acre brush fire that forced residents in Graham to evacuate Friday evening.

Strong winds stoked the fire and threatened a neighborhood near the 6300 block of 255th Street Court, according to Pierce County Firefighters.

The fire came within feet of several homes.

A strike team is responding.

Crews tweeted that 911 resources were stretched thin, and response times may be longer than normal.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories