Hitting special counsel, Trump calls Russia probe historic 'witch hunt'
Mount St. Helens: Remembering the deadliest U.S. volcanic event 37 years later
Updated 7:40 AM. PDT
Entertainment
Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies at 52; police investigate as possible suicideSoundgarden's Chris Cornell dies at 52; police investigate as possible suicide Cornell had tweeted seven hours earlier he was in Detroit for a Soundgarden concert.
Entertainment
- 1 hour ago
Local
Seattle high school student missingSeattle high school student missing
Local
- 2 hours ago
Seattle
Hip-hop class tries to teach toddlers more than just dance movesHip-hop class tries to teach toddlers more than just dance moves
Seattle
- 2 hours ago
Huskies
UW rowers investigated for alleged sex assaultUW rowers investigated for alleged sex assault
Huskies
- 10 hours ago
Bellevue
New Bellevue neighborhood changing from industrial to residentialNew Bellevue neighborhood changing from industrial to residential
Bellevue
- 10 hours ago
National
DOJ taps former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigationDOJ taps former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigation
National
- 10 hours ago
Politics
WaPo: 'I think Putin pays Trump,' House Maj. leader told others including WA congresswomanWaPo: 'I think Putin pays Trump,' House Maj. leader told others including WA congresswoman The Washington Post reports that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers from Eastern Washington was among the Republicans in the conversation.
Politics
- 2 hours ago
Local
Snohomish musician called a 'middle school Mozart'Snohomish musician called a 'middle school Mozart'
Local
- 13 hours ago
Investigations
Lawmakers act on KING 5 investigation into ferry system spending spreeLawmakers act on KING 5 investigation into ferry system spending spree A close examination of five-years of Washington State Ferries financial data shows that budget savings claimed by agency leaders were not achieved.
Investigations
- 8 hours ago
Local
Cooking from scratch returning to some school lunchroomsCooking from scratch returning to some school lunchrooms After years of serving processed, reheated, pre-packaged lunches, some schools are going back to good old-fashioned cooking from scratch.
Local
- 8 hours ago
Traffic
Weekend lane reductions on NB I-5 in SeaTac and Tukwila for 2 monthsWeekend lane reductions on NB I-5 in SeaTac and Tukwila for 2 months
Traffic
- 16 hours ago
Blog
Seattle could hit 80 degrees next weekSeattle could hit 80 degrees next week
Blog
- 1 hour ago
