Goodbye to beloved coach unites rival teams in Snohomish

Snohomish and Glacier Peak High Schools honored lacrosse and football coach Steve Bush, who died after suffering a heart attack. (Photo: Heather Graf / KING)

On Friday, the lacrosse teams at Snohomish and Glacier Peak high schools put their rivalry aside to honor a beloved coach gone too soon.

Steve Bush was just 41 years old when he had a heart attack this week. He passed away on Monday.

"He's made an impact on hundreds if not thousands of kids. He's coached high school football at both schools and has coached lacrosse in the youth program as well," said Chad Taylor.

Taylor is Bush's best friend and says the two coached together for the last six years.

"He was larger than life. He just was charismatic and would make an impression on every person he met. And he made you feel so important, whether you were an adult or a kid, but especially with kids. There was just a special place he had in his heart for every student athlete," said Taylor.

The lacrosse game set for Friday evening seemed like the perfect time to pay tribute to the man who helped mold so many student athletes in Snohomish.

It was the final game of the season for both Snohomish and Glacier Peak.

"More than half of both of those clubs are made up of kids that have played for Steve, whether it be lacrosse or especially football, which was his passion," said Taylor.





Bush played football for WSU in the 1990s.

Taylor arranged for Bush's 13-year-old son, Nick, to serve as honorary team captain for Friday's game. Nick did the coin toss before the game, after which players from both teams offered him hugs and words of support. A moment of silence also took place in Bush's honor.

Bush considered the players on both teams part of his extended family.

"He was a mountain of a man. Six feet, six inches tall, 360 pounds. And as big as he was, his legacy and life will live on through these boys and through these two towns and two programs, Snohomish and Glacier Peak," said Taylor.

A memorial service for Steve Bush is set for Sunday, May 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Snohomish High School. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The community is also supporting Bush's family with the "Steve Bush Memorial Fund." Donations can be made at any Coastal Community Bank.

