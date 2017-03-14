Golden Gardens assault victim fights transgender bathroom opponents

Generic image of bathroom stalls at an airport (Credit: AP)

SEATTLE -- A Seattle woman who survived a violent sexual assault in a public restroom at Golden Gardens Park last week is now fighting proponents of I-I552.

Kelly Herron said the political group is using her name and story to push the ballot initiative aimed at rolling back the state’s law that allows transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.

“I refuse to allow anyone to use me and my horrific sexual assault to cause harm and discrimination to others,” said Herron in a release.

Herron’s story went viral last week after she posted about being attacked on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Kelly Herron (@run_kiwi_run) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:48am PST

She said she stopped in a public bathroom at Golden Gardens during a run when she was assaulted by a man hiding in a stall.

“I fought for my life screaming (“Not today, M**F**er!”), clawing his face, punching back and desperately trying to escape his grip – never giving up,” she said in the post.

Herron was eventually able to lock her attacker inside the bathroom until police arrived.

The Just Want Privacy Facebook page shared Herron’s story Saturday.

“We cannot be naïve and normalized the presence of males in females’ vulnerable spaces #YesOn1552”

The page’s mission is posted on its “About” section: “To repeal WAC 162-32, the Washington Human Rights Commission's rule mandating schools and businesses to open locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms based on expressed gender identity rather than physical anatomy.”

Herron said her story shouldn’t be used to back I-I552.

“All of us, including transgender people, are concerned about safety in restrooms or any place where we’re isolated and alone. But the fact is I-1552 would not have done one thing to prevent the attack on me. It’s already illegal to enter a restroom or locker room to harm someone, period,” she said.

Herron is demanding the Just Want Privacy page refund any money raised using her image, name and story. She also wants the page to post a public retraction immediately.

