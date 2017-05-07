Gold Star father Khizr Khan visits Bellevue

It was a welcome fit for a superstar. Fans and admirers lined up at the Meydenbauer Convention Center in Bellevue to snap pictures and chat with Khizr Khan.

The Gold Star dad and his wife are the parents of Army Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed in the Iraq War in 2004. The couple was thrust into the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

Khan’s speech, in which he called out then-candidate Donald Trump: “Have you even read the United States Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy.”

At a fundraiser for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), where he delivered the keynote speech to almost 1,000 people, he had a copy of the Constitution with him again. It’s a document Khan considers a symbol of dignity.

“These are human dignities the rest of the world aspires to have in their lives. We are so blessed as Americans to have these values,” Khan said.

Since the DNC, the 67-year-old has gone on the road with these values hoping to empower young people. He landed in the Seattle area on Sunday after speaking in Connecticut the day before.

“I’m overwhelmed and exhausted physically, but in spirit, I’m fine,” Khan said. “That is the grace, the light. Sometimes there comes a time that you must stand for others.”

Khan's next stop will be Richmond, Virginia, where the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will examine a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban – the same type of ban Khan aimed to prevent during his speech at the DNC.

“It makes me feel disappointed, concerned, disheartened. But I am person of faith. I believe in the values of our country, its constitution, and its values,” Khan said.

During his interview with KING 5, Khan did not refer to President by name. Instead, he referred to Donald Trump as “the office holder.”

“I have nothing against him as an individual,” Khan said, continuing, “but then there comes a time after you’ve accomplished what you set out to accomplish to redeem yourself. It is that that’s disappointing and that is what you will see my reluctance in singing praises of the office holder.”

Khan sat next to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson at the fundraiser dinner. Ferguson was there to accept an award for his work on successfully blocking the President's first travel ban, which would have targeted immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries.

“I am so glad that Washington state was the first one to challenge and stand up for those values,” Khan said, explaining he’s disheartened by the executive orders but remains hopeful about democracy, particularly after the French Presidential election result.

“Our enemies’ dirty hand had been discovered all over again, all over again. Nobody denies that Russia has influenced our election, last election. They tried to do the same thing to dismantle the European Union, and they were caught,” Khan said.

Washington state's challenge to the revised travel ban will be heard by a Federal Judge in Seattle on May 15.

© 2017 KING-TV