GiveBIG works to raise millions for Seattle nonprofits

SEATTLE – GiveBIG is here! It’s the Seattle Foundation’s annual one-day fundraising campaign.

Organizers are expecting to bring in millions of dollars for nonprofits throughout Seattle. More than 1,700 nonprofits will benefit from the campaign.

According to Seattle Foundation, nearly 50 percent of GiveBIG donors give to multiple organizations.

Last year, donors raised $20 million for local nonprofits.

