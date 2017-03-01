Girl Scout cookies coming to Western Washington

. (Photo: KING)

Girl Scout cookies are coming to Western Washington on Friday, and who doesn't love those tasty treats?

But the Girl Scouts brand has expanded into the digital-era.

Now, instead of tracking down a girl scout, you can head to The Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. The app shows you the closest locations based on your zip code.



Grab your cookies while you can, the cookie season is only from March 3-19.



