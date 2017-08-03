Girl flags down troopers to save mom after hit-and-run crash

Credit: Washington State Patrol

A young girl flagged down Washington State Patrol troopers on the side of State Route 512 Thursday morning. Her mother lay in the nearby bushes with serious injuries from a hit-and-run.

WSP found the girl around 3:30 a.m. at the 94th Avenue E off-ramp. She did not have any serious injuries.

Troopers found two separate tire tracks leading into bush and trees near the highway. The girl's mother lay injured in her vehicle.

The 35-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital and immediately taken to surgery.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.

Hit & Run crash occurred between 13am-1:30am. Any tips contact Detectives @ 253-538-3176 pic.twitter.com/ElYRNwhaRh — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 3, 2017

The ramp reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

