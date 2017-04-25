KING
Close

Giraffe-cam: April and her son at Animal Adventure Park, NY

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 1:04 PM. PDT April 25, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories