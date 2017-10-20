Gene Juarez employees fundraise for co-worker with cancer

(Photo: Ellouk, Bernard)

People who work at Gene Juarez in downtown Seattle consider themselves a family. So when Anthony Crawley was diagnosed this past July with stage four prostate cancer, his coworkers stepped up to help.

A "cut-a-thon" was held Monday evening at Gene Juarez locations in downtown Seattle and Alderwood to raise money for Crawley's medical treatment.

Crawley's wife Amy said they were grateful for the support.

"It helps make this easier to go through," Amy Crawley said. "Knowing that we've got people on our side that love us, support us, and really want what's best for him."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Crawley with medical treatment.

