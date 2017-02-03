National

Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban

Local

Teens adopt new identities, terms to describe gender

Hanford

Lawmakers consider bill to help sick Hanford workers

Traffic

Snoqualmie, Stevens, White passes staying closed Thursday

Environment

'Emergency' at Seattle wastewater plant dumping raw sewage into Puget Sound

Weather

Flooding, mudslides possible through Friday

HEADLINES

Updated 12:49 PM. PST

