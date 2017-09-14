Geekwire:Tucson sends a 21-foot-tall cactus to Jeff Bezos with a message: Amazon can grow in Arizona

A large saguaro cactus is loaded onto a truck in Tucson, Ariz., on Wednesday, destined for Seattle. (Sun Corridor Inc. Photo)

Hope they left room in the Spheres for this thing.

A 21-foot-tall saguaro cactus has been loaded onto a truck out of Arizona and is destined for Amazon in Seattle in a stunt meant to show that the Tucson area is interested in becoming the home to the tech giant’s second headquarters.

Sun Corridor Inc., the economic development group for the region, is sending the iconic desert species to Jeff Bezos along with a message from Southern Arizona.

