GeekWire: Zillow will give $1M to anyone who can improve Zestimate algorithm

The Zillow Zestimate, that much-debated, computer-generated home valuation tool, has been a fixture of the Seattle-based real estate media company for 11 years. And now Zillow is putting a price tag on whether the algorithm that assigns a price tag can be improved upon.

Zillow announced Wednesday that it was launching a competition aimed at awarding $1 million to the first person or team who could most improve the Zestimate algorithm. “Zillow Prize” hopes to attract data scientists everywhere to try their hand at tinkering with “one of the highest-profile, most accurate and sophisticated examples of machine learning.”

Zillow consistently refers to the Zestimate as just one data point that consumers have access to when considering buying or selling a home — along with information such as recent home sales and guidance from real estate professionals. Launched in 2006, it marked the first time that homeowners gained access to estimated home values — data that was previously only available to real estate agents, appraisers and mortgage lenders.

