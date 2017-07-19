GeekWire: WTIA ranks Seattle mayoral, City Council candidates on tech issues

WTIA guide says former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan is strongest on tech issues. (GeekWire Photo / Monica Nickelsburg)

The Washington Technology Industry Association unveiled a voter guide to help members of the Seattle tech community decide who to vote for in the upcoming mayoral and City Council races.

The WTIA asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire “focused on policy issues that directly impact those of us who live and work in our city.”

Some of the candidates also participated in in-person interviews and were given the opportunity to refine their answers and discuss their stance on tech-related policies.

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV