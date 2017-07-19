KING
GeekWire: WTIA ranks Seattle mayoral, City Council candidates on tech issues

Monica Nickelsburg, GeekWire , KING 8:30 AM. PDT July 19, 2017

The Washington Technology Industry Association unveiled a voter guide to help members of the Seattle tech community decide who to vote for in the upcoming mayoral and City Council races.

The WTIA asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire “focused on policy issues that directly impact those of us who live and work in our city.”

Some of the candidates also participated in in-person interviews and were given the opportunity to refine their answers and discuss their stance on tech-related policies.

