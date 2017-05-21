GeekWire: Woman wins $100K after suing Starbucks for burns

Starbucks (Photo: AFP Getty Images)

A woman who was burned when the lid popped off her 20-ounce Venti Pike Place Roast in a Starbucks drive-thru has been awarded $100,000 by a jury in Florida.

Eater reported the news off a release from the plaintiff’s legal firm. The incident occurred in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2014, and the case was filed in 2015. The 43-year-old woman suffered first- and second-degree burns when the 190-degree beverage spilled in her lap.

The law firm’s release noted that a Starbucks rep testified that the Seattle-based coffee giant “gets 80 complaints a month about lid leaks and lids popping off” and that the company argued during trial that it “would not be relevant” to warn customers of the risk.

