GeekWire: Widening the wage gap, women earn 78.6 cents on the dollar in King County

Girl holding sign pushing for equal pay for women. (Photo: Associated Press)

Women working in King County make 78.6 cents for every dollar their male counterparts earn, according to a new study conducted by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research for the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Funding Alliance.

That number has increased by about two cents since 2013 when a similar study was last conducted. If the gap continues to narrow at this rate, girls born in 2000 will have to work until they are 70 years old before achieving pay equity.

“This new data shows we are making gains to close the gap, but we still have a long way to go to make sure we are creating opportunity for everyone to thrive equally,” said Chamber President and CEO Maud Daudon in a press release.

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV