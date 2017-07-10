GeekWire: Watch August's solar eclipse without actually going outside

The Exploratorium’s Total Solar Eclipse app helps you maximize your eclipse experience no matter where you are. (Exploratorium via YouTube)

If you're reading this on the KING 5 app, click here.

Even though the track of a total solar eclipse will stretch from America’s West Coast to the East Coast on Aug. 21, not everyone will get to see the spectacle in the skies above. Fortunately, there’ll be alternate ways to watch.

For those who are inside a roughly 70-mile-wide path, seeing totality is as easy as looking up. (But remember to keep your eclipse glasses on for the partial phase).

For others, the logistical difficulties might be too great. Many campsites are selling out, the roads are expected to be packed, clouds are sure to block the view in some places, and others simply may not have the day off work that Monday.

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV