GeekWire: Watch a giant tree being hoisted into Amazon's Spheres

A large ficus tree from California is lifted into the Spheres on Amazon’s downtown Seattle campus on Tuesday. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

A 48-year-old tree, sent by truck from a Southern California farm two weeks ago, has a new home inside the Spheres on Amazon’s downtown Seattle campus.



The 55-foot-tall Ficus rubiginosa — the largest specimen planted in the unique structures — was hoisted by crane on Tuesday morning. Dubbed “Rubi,” the tree was inserted via an opening in the roof of one of the domes at the construction site on Lenora Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

Tree delivery at Amazon! https://t.co/a0daHnS09X — Jared Axelrod (@JaredAxelrod) June 20, 2017

An attempt to lift the tree on June 12 was stopped over concern for the stability of the box holding the tree’s root ball. Eight days later, with a crowd of Amazon and Sellen construction workers and others looking on, a giant crane made short work of the job.

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV