Geekwire: USAmazon! Report says that the tech giant created more jobs last year than 46 states

Workers cross in front of the Amazon Spheres in Seattle. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser)

Every few days, it seems, a new Amazon announcement heralds the creation of 1,000 jobs here or 2,000 jobs there — or the quest to put 50,000 jobs somewhere — as the tech giant hires more and more people for more and more tasks.

A new report from Yahoo! Finance puts the numbers in interesting context when it comes to the job-creating power of the Seattle-based company and the rest of the United States as a whole.

Yahoo says that as of June, Amazon employed 382,400, up from 268,900 the year before, according to its quarterly financial reports. That translates into roughly 113,500 net new hires in the past 12 months.

Read more at Geekwire

© 2017 KING-TV