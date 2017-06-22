GeekWire: Uber delivering on-demand drag shows for Seattle Pride

Uber drivers will be shuttling drag queens around Seattle for Saturday’s Pride celebration. (Uber Photo)

As the first lady of drag would say, “Uber drivers, start your engines!”

That RuPaul catchphrase will no-doubt be repeated again and again Saturday, as Uber drivers transport RuGirls Robbie Turner and Latrice Royale along with Seattle drag mainstays, Amora Dior Black, Lasaveona Hunt, and Stacey Starstruck for an afternoon of on-demand performances.

On-demand drag is part of Uber’s broader partnership with Seattle Pride. Starting Saturday at 2 p.m., Uber users in Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, or Downtown can select the “PRIDE” option in the app and if one of the queens is available, an Uber driver will bring her to the location set by the person who requested a show.

The 15-20-minute on-demand performances and photo ops will be available to Uber users until 6 p.m. on Saturday. UberPOOL is also offering discounts for riders attending Seattle Pride festivities. More details are available here.

