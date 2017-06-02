GeekWire: ‘Twin Peaks' is back, and so is iconic marker outside Washington town

Twin Peaks Sheriff Department (KING)

Fans looking to scout the location of the celebrated television series “Twin Peaks” got a new roadside marker to help in that quest this week when the town of Snoqualmie, Wash., installed an official “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign.

According to welcometotwinpeaks.com, the sign has been installed near 41471 SE Reinig Road. It’s the same road where David Lynch, creator of the 1990 series on ABC, shot FBI special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) driving into the fictional town past the sign, which features two snow-capped mountains and trees.

Permanent “Welcome To Twin Peaks” Town Sign Installed At Original Snoqualmie Filming Location #TwinPeaks https://t.co/S379uFNoXK — Twin Peaks 🎰 (@ThatsOurWaldo) June 1, 2017

The show has returned, 27 years later, to Showtime and Snoqualmie isn’t shying away from the chance to attract fans.

