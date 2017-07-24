KING
GeekWire: Trump goes after Bezos-owned Washington Post, Amazon

John Cook, GeekWire , KING 2:33 AM. PDT July 25, 2017

The President of the United States is attacking Amazon again.

Donald Trump this evening issued a series of Tweets, calling out the “Amazon Washington Post.” The Tweets appeared to be in reaction to a story the newspaper ran titled “Cooperation with Russia becomes central to Trump strategy in Syria.”

Amazon does not own The Washington Post. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos purchased the newspaper in 2013 for $250 million.

