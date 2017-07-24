GeekWire: Trump goes after Bezos-owned Washington Post, Amazon

President Donald Trump, Microsoft CEO Stya Nadella (C) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (R) attend a meeting of the American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

The President of the United States is attacking Amazon again.

Donald Trump this evening issued a series of Tweets, calling out the “Amazon Washington Post.” The Tweets appeared to be in reaction to a story the newspaper ran titled “Cooperation with Russia becomes central to Trump strategy in Syria.”

Amazon does not own The Washington Post. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos purchased the newspaper in 2013 for $250 million.

The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

