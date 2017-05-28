GeekWire: T-Mobile's new spin on the phone number coming May 31

T-Mobile (Photo: KING)

After months of testing with tens of thousands of mobile guinea pigs, T-Mobile today announced a May 31 debut for Digits, a new technology that lets customers use the same phone number across a variety of internet-connected devices as well as add multiple numbers to one phone.

T-Mobile also revealed a crucial detail that it didn’t discuss when it first announced the service back in December: price. T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said users can put their phone number on multiple phones or devices for free, the company’s “favorite price.” Adding a second number to a phone will cost $10 a month, but for a limited time, customers on the latest T-Mobile One plan with the $5 monthly Plus add-on will get that second number free.

All T-Mobile customers will automatically be upgraded to Digits. The company says Digits will work with any device, from smartphones and tablets to computers and smart watches, and even old-school flip phones. Digits works across multiple carriers like AT&T and Verizon, and users can also log in on various internet browsers.

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.



© 2017 KING-TV