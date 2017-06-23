GeekWire: Sue Bird says athletes who don't embrace sports tech are idiots

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird shows off her Whoop band, which measures everything from sleep, to stress to workout data. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota) (Photo: Kevin Lisota, Copyright 2017 Kevin Lisota)

WNBA legend and Seattle Storm veteran Sue Bird is still going strong 14 years into her pro career, and a big reason for that is the revolution in technology that lets athletes track activity and use it to better train and recover.

Interviewed by Q13’s Aaron Levine at the 2017 GeekWire Sports Tech Summit, the nine-time all-star and two-time WNBA champion said she was resistant to technology when she first came into the league in 2002, but as her career progressed, she embraced the trend. Specifically, Bird said she is a big fan of the Whoop, a wearable band that tracks everything from stress to her workout to sleep.

Bird, who is coming off knee surgery this offseason and has logged close to 500 WNBA regular season and playoff games, as well as overseas competition and four Olympics, said the technology helped her achieve longevity in her career.

“If it’s going to help you, if it’s going to elongate your career, you are an idiot if you don’t use it, why wouldn’t you use it?” Bird said of sports technology.

