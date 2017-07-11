GeekWire: Seattle mom tired of bath-time tears launches Kickstarter for Shampoo Buddy

Tiffany Platt was tired of the crying that came with trying to wash her young daughters’ hair. Sure, some of those may have been her own stress-induced tears, but Platt was mostly battling stinging, shampoo-filled eyes on her girls.
With a background in mechanical engineering, the Seattle mom went to work designing a solution to a pain point that should be familiar to most parents — when a bath before bedtime turns into a nightmare.
Platt and her family moved to Seattle from San Francisco two years ago. Her husband Cliff took a job with Amazon and Platt took to setting up a new house up and getting the girls — Avery, 6, and Charlotte, 4 — settled. She abandoned a brief job search of her own.
Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.
