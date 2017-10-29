GeekWire: Seattle man builds a giant Diagon Alley from Harry Potter in his driveway

The Chambers family — Jon, Jennifer, Haley and Avery — stand in Diagon Alley as construction continues on the lifelike Harry Potter set at their Seattle home. (Photo: Kurt Schlosser, GeekWire)

Up and down the streets of every neighborhood in Seattle, new construction is a familiar sight. But in one driveway in Ballard, the details and angles on a structure being built defy the typically boxy nature of the city’s new wave of homes and apartment buildings.

For fans of the Harry Potter book and film series, the project should be instantly recognizable.

Jon Chambers, a Seattle tech veteran with time on his hands after stepping away from his most recent job, has built a sizable recreation of Diagon Alley, the London shopping area for wizards that is accessible through a secret brick wall located behind a pub.

NOTE: Diagon Alley won’t be totally done until Tuesday. Save your visit for then if you can.

