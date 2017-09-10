GeekWire: Seahawks aim to enhance gameday experience for fans

(Photo: Kevin Lisota/GeekWire, KING)

The biggest upgrade at CenturyLink Field this season may go unnoticed by most Seahawks fans — and that’s just the way the team likes it.

Tucked in the southwest corner of Seattle’s NFL stadium is a room packed with technology that controls what fans see on the video boards and hear on the speakers throughout CenturyLink Field on Sundays.

For every Seahawks game, more than 20 people — a mix of engineers, directors, producers, editors, and more — post up in the control room and work together for several hours to help enhance the gameday experience for more than 69,000 fans. They are the ones responsible for showing different angles of live action, instant replays, highlights from other games, advertisements, and miscellaneous video content — before and throughout the game itself.

