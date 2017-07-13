GeekWire: Rover raises $65M for Seattle pet-sitting startup

(Photo: ThinkStock Images)

Typically in today’s technology world, startup founders sit on one side of the room, pitch ideas to investors, and hope to land funding for their company. But when you’re growing as quickly as Rover, a six-year-old pet-sitting startup that continues to expand, it works the other way around.

The Seattle-based pet-sitting start-up wasn’t looking to raise more cash, CEO Aaron Easterly told GeekWire, but venture firm Spark Capital kept knocking on the door.

Rover today announced its largest investment yet: a $65 million cash infusion led by Spark Capital, an investor in companies like Slack, Twitter, Oculus, Warby Parker, and Trello. Other new investors in the round were Bespoke Strategies and StepStone Group; previous investors like Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Foundry Group, OMERS Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures also participated again.

