GeekWire: Robotics company using Amazon's AI to control exoskeleton

The ARKE lower body exoskeleton by Bionik Laboratories. (Bionik Photo)

It’s one thing to be wowed by Amazon’s Alexa and her ability to turn off Katy Perry, or turn on the lights. But what if the voice-activated artificial intelligence could help control a robotic device designed to help people walk?

That’s the hope of Bionik Laboratories, which announced Tuesday that it has integrated Alexa into its ARKE lower body exoskeleton. The product is in clinical development, and the future goal is for individuals who have suffered a spinal cord injury or are otherwise severely impaired in their lower body to gain mobility such as standing and walking.

Bionik says Alexa helps to activate multiple sensors located throughout the ARKE, allowing users to say, “Alexa, I’m ready to stand” or “Alexa, I’m ready to walk.”

